The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -14.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 14 times.
  • Denver has had an average of 225.5 points in its games this season, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has won 21, or 70%, of the 30 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 93.3% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 14 41.2% 115.3 225.9 110.3 231.7 226.1
Hornets 19 63.3% 110.6 225.9 121.4 231.7 229.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.
  • Denver has a better record against the spread at home (8-8-0) than it does in road games (7-11-0).
  • The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 121.4 the Hornets allow.
  • When Denver puts up more than 121.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 15-19 0-0 14-20
Hornets 13-17 1-0 17-13

Nuggets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Nuggets Hornets
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
10-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-8
11-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-10
110.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 121.4
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
9-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-6
15-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-9

