The Charlotte Hornets (7-23), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena, will try to halt a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (23-11). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -326 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 121.4 per contest (26th in league).

These teams score 225.9 points per game combined, 1.4 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 231.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 25.5 -118 26.1 Jamal Murray 22.5 -118 19.4 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -111 16.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.5 -120 10.2

Nuggets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +180 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

