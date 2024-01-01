Nuggets vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Charlotte Hornets (7-23), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena, will try to halt a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Denver Nuggets (23-11). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-17.5)
|224.5
|-2000
|+950
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-17)
|224.5
|-1600
|+900
Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -326 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 121.4 per contest (26th in league).
- These teams score 225.9 points per game combined, 1.4 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams allow a combined 231.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 15-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-118
|26.1
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-118
|19.4
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|-111
|16.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|9.5
|-120
|10.2
Nuggets and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+180
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
