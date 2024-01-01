Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (23-11) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Ball Arena on Monday, January 1. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1844.2 795.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.9 39.8 Fantasy Rank 3 -

Buy Jokic and Rozier gear on Fanatics!

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

The Nuggets' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.3 per contest (third in the league).

Denver records 44.6 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 43 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 37.7% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.5 (third in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier provides the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets have a -326 scoring differential, falling short by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 121.4 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

Charlotte grabs 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in league) while conceding 44.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.8 boards per game.

The Hornets hit 11.4 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 35.9% from deep (19th in NBA). They are making 2.3 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game at 39.7%.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game 8.6 -7.9 Usage Percentage 30.4% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 6.2% Assist Pct 43.9% 32%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.