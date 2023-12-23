The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Nuggets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Nuggets average 115.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets give up.

Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are scoring 9.9 more points per game (121) than they are when playing on the road (111.1).

In 2023-24, Denver is giving up 110.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 110.7.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Nuggets Injuries