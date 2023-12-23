How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Hornets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.
- The Nuggets average 115.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets give up.
- Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are scoring 9.9 more points per game (121) than they are when playing on the road (111.1).
- In 2023-24, Denver is giving up 110.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 110.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.