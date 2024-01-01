Wyoming mushers and their dog teams race into the New Year

BIGHORN NATIONAL FOREST, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Deep in the Bighorn Mountains, mushers compete in the Bighorn Rush Sled Dog Challenge. The race is held annually the weekend before New Years, attracting mushing teams from across the state and the region.

The Bighorn Rush is an opportunity for folks to come together and experience all the sport has to offer.

Ben Keller organizes the Bighorn Rush. He says, “The race is a great way to bring mushers together and enjoy the camaraderie among each other, and really generate more interest in the sport among the people who come to enjoy the race.”

For Ben, dog racing is a family affair. It’s a tradition that he is passing down to his children.

He says, “I could and sometimes I just load up dogs and go up on the mountain by myself and run and get away, but it’s even more fun when I can take one of my kids with me or my wife with me, we’ll go and spend some time together on the trail. To see them develop the skills of handling the dogs and understanding that relationship and that team mentality between the musher and the dogs, valuable skills for parts of life that go far beyond mushing.”

Ben’s son, Nolan, embraces the thrill of the sport. At 11-years-old, he’s the youngest competitor in the Bighorn Rush and says nothing can stop him from being out on the trail.

Nolan says, “Dog sledding is obviously considered a sport, but in my personal opinion it’s more of a lifestyle. Even these two days of the year where we actually have an event, we’re still taking them out, we’re still taking care of them for 365 days of the year… It’s fun because you get a work-out, your dogs get a work-out, and you create a bond with your dog.”

Mushers form unbreakable bonds with their dogs. Raised in Upton, Wyoming, Heide Morgan started racing dogs when she was 14. She says nothing compares to being behind the sled.

Morgan explains, “It is magic. I have yet to find anything that is the peace and quiet, just watching the dogs all work as a team. It’s just fluid. It’s my happy place in the world.”

Mushers and event organizers are keeping the sport alive in Wyoming.

Ben Keller says, “Most of the mushers keep coming back every year. I see them each year and it’s that kind of fun reunion each year. We get the mushers here, we just enjoy each others company and tell stories in the evenings and then go make more stories in the morning.”

