Wyoming Fans take over Downtown Tucson ahead of Arizona Bowl

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ahead of Saturday’s Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Barstool hosted the Rio Nuevo Downtown Pep Rally.

The corner of 5th Ave. and Toole was full of the sounds of pep tunes, cheering fans, and the Athletic Directors of Wyoming and Toledo.

Downtown Tucson was treated to the familiar Wyoming tune of Rag Time Joe thanks to the Western Thunder Marching Band.

When you looked at it there were a lot more Wyoming fans than Toledo fans and the University told me that they sold out their allotment of tickets with more people coming down. So, let’s go ahead and hear from those fans who made the trip down to Tucson to support the Cowboys.

“The pep rally was amazing, great energy from the Western Thunder Marching Band and the cheer and spirit squad did a great job too,” Laramie Resident, Andrew Stannard, said. “It was fun to celebrate some Wyoming Football and it’s great to be here in some warm weather.”

“It’s probably different being in Wyoming than most states because we have one university, right?” Casper Resident, Ed Tharp, said. “So, the whole state are University of Wyoming fans. It is a family atmosphere when you’re together. It’s like that when you go to Laramie for the games and it’s like that down here.”

“I believe it is one team, one team, one state, one Wyoming,” Ed’s wife, Rebecca, said.

“We’ve been following them for awhile, he was a huge Cooper Roth fan and we got to be friends with their family,” Colorado resident, Shane Mickelson said with his son, Chace by his side. “So, we supported him and we got to meet Josh Allen when he declared to turn pro. I’ve got a picture still to this day from when they were really little. It’s great having them follow my footsteps in one day being an alumni at Wyoming.”

As fun as the pep rally was, one thing at the back of everybody’s mind was Craig Bohl’s final ride. The fans talked to me about that too.

“I can’t wait to watch Craig Bohl’s last game. I’ve been a fan all my life and Craig Bohl turned this program into something great. It’s going to be great to see his last and final game. I’m sad to see him go but I’m excited to be there to watch it,” Stannard said.

“A Wyoming win of course and seeing Bohl out with a victory!” Ed Tharp said.

“Go Pokes!” Rebecca Tharp echoed.

“He deserves it, just fantastic,” Ed Tharp said.

“Go Pokes!” Chace Mickelson said.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 PM. I will be in Tucson all day brining you up to date coverage on my Facebook and X accounts, and of course in Saturday’s shows.

