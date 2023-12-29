Beloved nurse, Cheryl Graff, set to retire after 4 decades with hospital

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - 42 years ago, Cheryl Graff, originally from Pennsylvania, decided to pack her bags up and made the long journey out west to continue her pursuit of her dream in nursing.

“I think all my life I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, I have read all of the Cherry Ames books, and Clara Barton, and just all those books since I was growing up so I always knew I wanted to be a nurse.” Graff continues, “When I graduated from high-school I went straight into the local nursing program, that was way back in 1976 back in Pennsylvania and graduated in 1979.”

Graff says she has always worked on the O.B. floor her entire career, stating how lucky she was to be able to get into that area, and going through nursing school and her maternity rotation, she instantly fell in love with the work. Upon graduating in 1979, Graff worked at the hospital that she trained in for three years, and in 1982, Cheryl and her then husband decided they wanted something different. “Well we just decided that we wanted something different, and he had spent some time in Wyoming and really loved it, and we were like well, why not?” Graff continues with a laugh, “We were kind of very naïve, we sold everything and bought a truck, came out here and neither one of us had jobs, but it has just been home ever since, I just love Wyoming.”

Enter 1982 - Graff found herself at the then, Memorial Hospital of Natrona County, landing herself a job on the Mother-Baby floor and never looked back, “There is nothing better than being able to work with the mom, to help her through her labor, work with her partner to help her go through labor, and then to watch the absolute miracle of birth and then just watching those parents bond with that baby, it is just so emotional.” Her passion for caring for newborns and the parents, never faded after four plus decades in the industry, and Graff never once took it for granted.

Having spent long days, and long nights caring for newborns, Graff decided that she wanted to further her education, and in 1995 she received her bachelors degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming, the same year she became the women’s service coordinator at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. Working full time, and going to school part time, it took about five years for Graff to achieve her bachelors degree, but she wasn’t done there. “The last couple of years I did work full time, and went to school full time, there was a lot of straight nights, a lot of straight weekends, fortunately for my masters that was all online, so that made it a little easier but it was a lot of papers to write, a lot of research to do.” Graff continues “I had great support with my family, and working with my staff that I worked with were all very supportive so certainly made it easier.”

Nurse by day and night, student by day and night, and even a teacher? Since 1998, Graff was passionate in teaching generations of excited, and anxious soon-to-be parents, child birth education class. “I think out of everything teaching the child birth classes has really been the most enjoyable, I was able to share my knowledge with the parents, and you just really bond with those patients in the class, and then seeing them up on the floor to deliver, again it really is just comes full circle.”

45 years in total in nursing, 42 of those years spent in Casper, Graff believes she has had something to do with almost every Casper baby’s entry into the world since 1982, and she admits that she has lost count to how many babies she helped delivered, but guesses it’s close to somewhere in the millions.

Now as the sand in the hour glass is running out of time for her generational career, Graff has had some time to think back and remember some of her fondest memories that were created under one roof. “I hope with the families that I’ve taken care of, that they do think back and think fondly of the nurse that helped them through things, or even the special occasions where they had difficult occasions, I hope I was able to make a difference and I made it a little easier for them.” Graff continues and thinks about all the staff she has spent time with “For staff, I hope that they just have been able to listen to all the stories from all the years, and realize how things have changed from the way we did things 42 years ago to when we do them now, and yeah I hope they enjoyed the stories and hopefully enjoyed working with me as I have enjoyed working with all of our staff.”

When Graff was asked the age old question on her plans for a well deserved retirement, she says that she intends to spend more time volunteering with the Casper Humane Society, as well as the library, then laughs and says that any of her plans during retirement, won’t be happening before 10 am.”

