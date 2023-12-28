Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hike Returns New Years Day

Roanoke Among HGTV’s List of 25 Best Hiking Cities in US

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming State Parks is encouraging Wyomingites to take a hike for new years. Wyoming State Parks, historic sites, and trails is hosting its 13th annual first day hikes event.

First Day hikes is a nationwide event that is led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to go outdoors and the trails of state parks across the nation. The event will be held January 1st, which will help kick off the near year outdoors.

All 16 Wyoming State Parks and historic sites will be participating in this event. Hikes will be free and open to the public.. All day fees will be waved on January 1st.

Hikes will be lead by park staff and volunteers and will range from 1 to 3 miles. Participants will also have a chance to win a 2024 annual day use certificate.

Here is a list of details about hiking locations, difficulty, length, and terrain:

- Bear River State Park - 10 am, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, snow cover: 307-789-6547

- Boysen State Park - 10 AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain: 307-876-2796

- Buffalo Bill State Park - 9 AM, meet at Park Headquarters, hike 1-2 mile(s on easy terrain: 307-587-9227

- Curt Gowdy State Park - 10:30 AM, meet at Visitor Center, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain: 307-632-7946

- Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park - 10 AM, met at Platte River Shelter, hike 1.5 miles on easy terrain: 307-577-5150

- Fort Bridger State Historic Site - 1 PM, meet at Front Parking Lot, hike 1 mile on easy terrain: 307-782-3842

- Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site - 1 PM, meet at Interpretive Center, hike 1 mile on easy terrain: 307-684-7629

- Guernsey State Park - 9 AM, meet at parking lot on the easy side of the walk path of Lucinda Rollins Road and South Guernsey Highway, hike 2.5 miles of easy terrain, snow cover: 307-836-2334

- Hot Springs State Park - 10 AM, meet at T-Hill Parking Lot, hike 2-3 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain: 307-864-2176

- Keyhole State Park - 10 AM, meet at Cliffs Shelter, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, snow cover: 307-756-3596

- Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site - 10 AM, meet at Red Barn, hike 1 mile on easy terrain, snow cover: 307-469-2234

- Sinks Canyon State Park - 1 PM, meet at Popo Agie Campground, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover: 307-332-6333

- South Pass City State Historic Site - 11 AM, meet at Dance Hall, hike 2 miles on moderate terrain, snow cover: 307-332-3684

- Trail End State Historic Site - 10 AM, meet East side of Kendrick Mansion, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain: 307-674-4589.

- Wyoming Pioneer Memorial Museum - 10 AM meet at Museum, hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain: 307-358-9288

- Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site - 10 AM, met at parking lot, hike 1-3 mile(s) on easy terrain: 307-745-6161

It is important to “know before you go” and be prepared for any winter weather conditions, which includes dressing appropriately. Most locations will offer hot drinks and refreshments, but participants are encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

