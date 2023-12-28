After the holidays, goats feast on Christmas trees

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When it comes time to clear your Christmas tree out of your living room, there is someone who’s willing to take it off your hands.

Pine trees are a favorite snack among Trevor Brady’s goats. The trees contain high levels of vitamins and antioxidants, not to mention the goats find them very tasty.

“It’s a plus-plus, it gives them food and it’s a natural dewormer for them,” Trevor says.

Trevor and his wife, Nikki, live just outside of Casper with their children. They maintain a little farm in the backyard, home to goats, chickens, pigs and turkeys. After the holidays, Trevor’s neighbors gift him their Christmas trees to feed to his goats.

The goats will eat the tree down to its bare bones, giving the trees yet another use.

Trevor says, “Once the goats are done eating them we’ll chop them up and use them as firewood. Come summertime when we’re having a bonfire, you grab a piece of this and it brings back memories of Christmas and the smell of Christmas. It’s good for the family and it keeps us warm.”

If you’re interested in feeding your livestock your Christmas tree or giving it to a neighbor, the Brady family says it’s important to make sure all of the ornaments and decorations are removed from the tree.

“When I go and pick them up from people, the first thing I’ll do is check for ornaments, pick the tree up and spin it all the way around. If it’s a glass ornament, the goats will probably eat it and mess them up. I don’t need any of that kind of drama,” Trevor says.

Over the next several weeks, the family goats will partake in their own holiday celebration as they gorge themselves on the Christmas trees.

Before tossing your tree, consider gifting it to a neighbor. Their goats will appreciate it.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.