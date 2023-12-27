Wyoming State Parks Offering Early Bird Sale for Annual Passes

By Ashley Morgan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Jesse Kraft | Envato)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming State parks will be bringing back its yearly early bird special for the annual park permits.

You might be used to purchasing these annual passes at the beginning of December. However, due to a change in Vendors, the Wyoming State Parks will not be starting its early bird sale for the annual passes until January 2nd. This sale will go through February 15th.

The change in vendors will have no impact on the cost of the passes. The early bird price for Wyoming residents will be $42, which is a $6 decrease from the regular cost of the passes.

Along with the passes, Wyoming State Parks are selling gift certificates for those that want to give a pass as a gift or those that want to buy a pass ahead of time. These gift certificates are sold at the Barrett Center, located in the Wyoming State Museum, and at the State Parks office building. Both of these are located in Cheyenne.

Wyoming State Parks wants to remind residents that if anyone has a permit from the previous year, they can still use it through February.

