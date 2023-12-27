Estimates indicate Wyoming Sage Grouse population is growing

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Early estimates from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department indicate the state’s Sage Grouse population is increasing.

Characterized by their chunky round bodies, small heads and long tails, Sage Grouse are large birds native to the Western United States and parts of Canada. According to Audubon Society, the population of Sage Grouse has depleted by nearly 80 percent since 1965, and are classified as a sensitive species at risk of extinction.

The current population of Sage Grouse is estimated to be between 200 and 500 thousand. Nearly forty percent of the total Sage Grouse population lives in Wyoming. The cowboy state is home to over 1700 leks, which are communal mating grounds for the Sage Grouse.

A complete analysis on the Sage Grouse population in 2023 will be published by the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.