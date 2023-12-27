Estimates indicate Wyoming Sage Grouse population is growing

Nearly 40 percent of the total Sage Grouse population resides in Wyoming
The current population of Sage Grouse is estimated to be between 200 and 500 thousand, with...
The current population of Sage Grouse is estimated to be between 200 and 500 thousand, with nearly 40 percent of the birds residing in Wyoming.(Courtesy: Mike Anderson with NDGF)
By Quinn White
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Early estimates from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department indicate the state’s Sage Grouse population is increasing.

Characterized by their chunky round bodies, small heads and long tails, Sage Grouse are large birds native to the Western United States and parts of Canada. According to Audubon Society, the population of Sage Grouse has depleted by nearly 80 percent since 1965, and are classified as a sensitive species at risk of extinction.

The current population of Sage Grouse is estimated to be between 200 and 500 thousand. Nearly forty percent of the total Sage Grouse population lives in Wyoming. The cowboy state is home to over 1700 leks, which are communal mating grounds for the Sage Grouse.

A complete analysis on the Sage Grouse population in 2023 will be published by the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Welch has been working as a greeter at Walmart for around five months now. As has his...
Casper Walmart employee, dog becoming popular with customers
Cheyenne Power Outage last night
Power Outage Impacts some Cheyenne Residents
Three different agencies are investigating the disappearance of Cody resident Katie Ferguson.
Family of missing Cody woman struggling through holidays
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
Best Bets & Odds for the Texas State vs. Rice Game – Tuesday, December 26

Latest News

The Casper Police Department is partnering with Natrona County Safe Ride to help folks get...
Casper PD encourages the public to ring in the New Year responsibly
Un empleado encontró el pie flotando dentro de un zapato en Abyss Pool, una de las pozas más...
Wyoming State Parks Offering Early Bird Sale for Annual Passes
Three different agencies are investigating the disappearance of Cody resident Katie Ferguson.
Family of missing Cody woman struggling through holidays
Three different agencies are investigating the disappearance of Cody resident Katie Ferguson....
Family of missing Cody woman struggling through holidays