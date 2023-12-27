Casper PD encourages the public to ring in the New Year responsibly

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year’s Eve around the corner, folks are preparing to ring in the New Year. The Casper Police Department is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly.

The police department often sees a rise in DUI arrests during the holiday season, especially during New Years. The Casper Police Department is partnering with Natrona County Safe Ride to help folks get back home after their holiday celebrations. The goal of the Safe Ride program is to ensure folks are getting home safely, and work to reduce the amount of DUIs and incidents of impaired driving. The Safe Ride program is available year-round, and the police department is encouraging Natrona County residents to take advantage of the program during the holiday season.

Amber Freestone, the Casper Police Public Information Officer, says, “Every person who designates a driver or gets a Safe Ride, or choses to do something different and not drink and drive, keeps our community so much safer. It keeps someone out of jail, it is less expensive, it saves our resources... Getting a Safe Ride and driving safely and getting home safely, it serves everyone.”

The Natrona County Safe Ride program is easy to use, just ask your bartender for a voucher or call the safe ride hotline at 307-266-7233. The Safe Ride program services Casper, Mills, Evansville, Paradise Valley, and parts of Bar Nunn.

