Family of missing Cody woman struggling through holidays

CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three different agencies are investigating the disappearance of Cody resident Katie Ferguson. But so far, no official conclusions have been reached. I spoke with Katie’s stepmom... Angela Ferguson. To learn more about Katie, Adam Aviles, Jr... The man she was traveling with when she disappeared... And how the family is coping.

James: “You’ve probably been going through a lot these past couple of months. First up... Take us back in time... And help those who have never had the pleasure of meeting Katie. What’s Katie like?”

Angela: “Katie is a very funny person. She has a sense of humor a lot like her dad. She was closest to her mom, growing up. But they both lived in Cody, which is a small town. She has two beautiful little children, ages one and four.”

James: “So, take us back in time a little bit (again). When she first started dating Adam or seeing Adam... What was your initial impression of him? Did he seem like a nice guy at first? Did you have reservations right away? Tell us a little about him.”

Angela: “Yeah, the first time I met Adam, was in West Yellowstone. He went on a family trip with us. And I felt like he was a great guy. And I was excited for Katie!”

James: “So, she went down to Alabama with her mother. And eventually Adam goes down as well. But they had already broken up or separated before that. So he goes down there... And I guess it seems like they were starting to get back together. But there’s some people who would ask, ‘What would make her want to take... Almost... A cross-country road trip with Adam?’ Had he built trust back in her?”

Angela: “Yeah. I think they had a toxic relationship. Um... You know... I’ve heard things about possible abuse or domestic violence there. I’ve talked with Stacy, Adam’s mom, a little bit. And she’s like, ‘He was really a good kid.’ Said she didn’t know what happened to him. Um... You know... I always feel like drugs hijack people, and Adam has a history of that. So... You know... I think really, Katie wanted to get back with him to have a family.”

James: “With Christmas and the holidays coming up, I imagine... I mean... I can’t even imagine, really... The weight and the grief that the family is feeling.”

Angela: “Yeah, it’s very heavy. And every time I talk about it, I get raspy. Because there’s always a pit in my stomach. You know, it’s... Changed. You know, we’re not really... Happily, merrily on our way. Just sitting here waiting... For the answers.”

Now we do want to reiterate that Adam Aviles, Jr. is currently in custody, charged with the illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. But that he was NOT arrested in relation to Ferguson’s disappearance.

