Casper Walmart employee, dog becoming popular with customers

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you ever visit the Walmart on the west side of Casper sometime in the evening, you’re bound to meet a popular door greeter... And his even more popular service dog... Who is becoming quite the internet sensation.

Billy Welch has been working as a greeter at Walmart for around five months now. As has his pit bull-mastiff mix, Mia. As Welch explains, “She’s a service dog and a therapy dog, together, combined. PTSD, and other things, medical-wise. And she does outstanding.”

Welch describes the important role Mia plays in his personal life. “She does really well. Because she knows when I’m getting nervous or anxious, she’ll get right up there and nudge at me, and get my mind off of it. If I’m shopping in a crowd... And I’m at the cash register... Somebody comes up behind me... She gets in between us. So they can’t get too close to me. Which is really good. It’s security.”

Welch says the initial idea for dressing Mia in different outfits was simple, but quickly grew. “She always wore glasses. And people... I seen the reaction they got from the glasses. So I was like, ‘Well, let’s try a tutu.’ Put a tutu on her, and it went from there.”

Friend and regular shopper Samantha Songer has started a Facebook page called Mia the Walmart Dog; which currently has 2,000 followers. When asked why she started the page, Songer says, “I mean... The whole point of Mia... And Billy dressing her up and stuff... Is to bring a smile to people’s faces. And she just absolutely does that. I mean... She makes people smile that don’t even like dogs I think... You know? Haha.”

As Welch puts it, “It doesn’t matter what’s going on (in their life) outside the building. When they come in, there’s smiles on everybody’s faces. They come up, they love on her. They tell me how much they appreciate the fact that she’s here, and what I do with her. And when they leave, they always come and say bye to her. A smile on their face. And that’s really what it’s all about.”

