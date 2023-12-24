Wyomingites embrace the magic of Christmastime

Around the Cowboy State, folks are spreading holiday cheer and finalizing their Christmas lists in preparation for the big day
By Quinn White
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s almost time, Christmas morning is only one more sleep away!

Folks in all four corners of the Cowboy State have been getting in the Christmas spirit, spreading cheer and giving back to their communities. At the same time, little Wyomingites are double checking their Christmas lists as Santa prepares to visit their homes.

As towns begin to wind down for the holidays, Wyoming News Now reflects on how different communities are celebrating, and what the children in them are wishing for this Christmas.

Latest News

Wyomingites embrace the magic of Christmastime
Andrew and Maia Peasley watch their son, Navy, play with their dog.
