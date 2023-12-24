Wyomingites embrace the magic of Christmastime

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s almost time, Christmas morning is only one more sleep away!

Folks in all four corners of the Cowboy State have been getting in the Christmas spirit, spreading cheer and giving back to their communities. At the same time, little Wyomingites are double checking their Christmas lists as Santa prepares to visit their homes.

As towns begin to wind down for the holidays, Wyoming News Now reflects on how different communities are celebrating, and what the children in them are wishing for this Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.