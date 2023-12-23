At home with Andrew Peasley: Family and Football

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One of the most scrutinized positions in all sports is quarterback. Now imagine adding marriage and recent fatherhood and your plate is overflowing. Wyoming football QB, Andrew Peasley, is doing all of that right before our eyes and under the brightest of lights. All with grace, gratitude, and a baby named Navy.

“What does it mean to share your family with your Cowboy family?” I asked Andrew

“I think it’s been pretty cool, my teammates have been super supportive,” Andrew Peasley said. “I mean, they talk about Navy more than they talk about me nowadays. It’s pretty exciting, I’m just happy that they were able to experience it with me too.”

Andrew's Wyoming Football teammates having a meal with Navy. WR Gunner Gentry is holding him. (KGWN)

“When I moved here and I got to see him with his team, I’m like ‘oh yeah, you are definitely a leader.’, Andrew’s wife, Maia Peasley, said. “I see how his team respects him. I just love that because he’s just such a great person to lead a team and our family.”

A recent and fond memory that Pokes fans will remember for a long time of Andrew Peasley is him staying in the pocket and helping to walk off Texas Tech. A pass to John Michael Gyllenborg where Peasley took a hard hit in double overtime. That touchdown pass on fourth down set up a walk off two point conversion, a finish that has gone down in history.

But, For Andrew and Maia, it was the moment their family shared in the ensuing chaos as fans rushed the field.

“When we all rushed the field and I was able to meet up with them on the field to see my son and my wife. Then, that kind of happened every game. Just being able to connect and seeing them in Cowboy Walk too, it’s pretty awesome to me,” Andrew said.

Andrew, Maia, and Navy at a Cowboy Walk. (KGWN)

“The first thing, he came over was he gave me a kiss and a hug and got Navy. But, you could see he was limping and I think after the second game and he hurt his shoulder a bit. He was still holding him even though his arm was down here, and I was like ‘aw’,” Maia said.

Marriage and parenthood are some of the grandest journeys life has to offer. Growing as individuals and as a unit.

“Watching Andrew become a dad has been so cool to me. I’ve seen him with the dogs and I’ve seen him with other kids. Then watching him be a dad is like the coolest thing ever. He’s just such a good dad and puts in all the effort even though he’s super tired after football practice,” Maia said.

“I’m just thankful that I got to play here and that they were able to be a part of it. I will always be blessed to be able to look back on the memories we’ve made here. We got our first place to live,” Andrew said.

That statement was abruptly interrupted by the most perfectly timed, and cutest, baby cooing from Navy.

“I’ll always be blessed that we got to spend time here and be a part of this program,” Andrew said with a smile

Maia is from New Zealand and she told me that she met Andrew in her first weeks in America when they were at Utah State. Since then, it has been a love story in Laradise.

Andrew and Maia kiss at a Cowboy Walk. (KGWN)

“He’s just such a great person, a great husband, a great leader, I couldn’t ask for someone better to be a dad as well. He’s a great dad,” Maia said.

“Marry the right woman because that helps a lot too! Marry someone you get along with that will help raise a kid to be the best they can be,” Andrew said.

There will be one last ride for Andrew, Maia, and Navy as Cowboys at the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30th. You all at home can watch it on The CW at 2:30 PM.

