Christmas cheer brings downtown Riverton to life

RIVERTON, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In December, Main Street in Riverton comes alive with Christmas cheer. The Riverton Holiday Festival is a chance for locals and businesses to get in the spirit and enjoy the whimsical side of Riverton.

Event organizers say it’s an opportunity to build and foster community.

Cameron Fehring founded the Riverton Holiday Festival in 2018. He says, “It just becomes a beacon of festive hope, is what I like to say. It’s a beacon of everything Fremont County can be, and everything Wyoming can be.”

The Riverton Holiday Festival hosts a competition for best window displays and decorated homes, and locals are going all out.

Rachel Doebele is the sales manager at Golden Buffalo, a locally owned jewelry store in downtown Riverton. She says business owners put a lot of time and effort into their displays, something which she feels is representative of the folks in her community.

“Riverton is built on all of these really hard working people, and everything you see and experience is because of those hard working people,” she says.

As folks hang up their lights and perfect their window displays, the main drag begins to feel like something out of a Hallmark movie.

Doebele says, “It just has a really small town feel. It has that last minute hustle bustle to get everything ready to go, and then once the clock turns midnight, it’s just a hush, it’s quiet everywhere. Everybody is home with their families and it’s just kind of storybook.”

Folks are able to vote for their favorite window displays and decked out holiday homes in Riverton online through Christmas Eve. Vote by visiting the Riverton Holiday Festival website.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.