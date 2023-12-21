Track Santa’s journey over Wyoming on Christmas Eve

For over sixty years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, has been tracking Santa's Christmas Eve expedition across the globe.(Charles Marsh | NORAD Tracks Santa)
By Quinn White
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There’s a special tool that can help families track Santa Claus’ journey to children’s homes around the world.

For over sixty years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, has been tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve expedition across the globe. NORAD tracks him by satellite, but only Santa himself knows his route. However, it’s common knowledge that Santa will arrive only once children are asleep. This year you can help Santa complete his trek on time by going to bed on time.

Dan Campbell is the Canadian NORAD region chief warrant officer. He says, “The reindeer tend to put on a lot of extra miles if the kids stay up past bedtime, because he doesn’t visit the house if you’re awake. You can really do Santa and NORAD a big help if you got to bed or get the kids to bed a little bit earlier this year.”

Santa will take flight from the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Folks are able to track his journey here.

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.

