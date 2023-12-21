Evansville Dog owner charged with animal cruelty, animals transferred to Casper Humane Society

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On December 18, Evansville Animal Control responded to a report of two stray dogs running down Sixth Street. Upon arrival, the officer found the dogs were severely malnourished and in need of medical attention.

The dogs were taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and later transported to the Casper Humane Society. The Evansville Police Department took to social media seeking information on the two dogs. With the community’s help, Evansville police were able to locate the owner, who has been charged with animal cruelty and five additional offenses.

Casper Humane Society is working to get the dogs back to health, but the road to recovery can be lengthy.

Craig Cummings, the director of Casper Humane Society, says, “It’s a long process. We have had some success here in the shelter with it because we are pretty hands-on with the animals. When Evansville reached out to us we were happy to be able to help.”

The two dogs will remain at the Casper Humane Society until they are healthy enough to be adopted into a happy home.

