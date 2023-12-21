Children’s Museum of Cheyenne receives matching challenge grant

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne nears structural completion due in part to a $250,000 Matching Challenge Grant received from the Hughes Charitable Foundation. As 5R Construction builds the museum, exhibits are being fabricated by BrownKnows Design in Duluth, Minnesota. The building and the exhibits will come together late in the spring of 2024, which will allow the museum to start serving the Cheyenne community later in the year.

The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with an exciting mission to become a one-of-a-kind place in downtown Cheyenne that inspires the love of learning for kids and families through creative, hands-on experiences and play. To learn more about the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne, or to donate and help meet the matching grant, visit www.childrensmuseumofcheyenne.org or contact Caroline Veit at 307-421-4643.

Based in Wyoming, the Hughes Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting organizations directly helping those across the state and region who need it most. Energized by love and faith, the organization’s philanthropy is focused on — but not limited to — lifting up the poor, hungry, women and children, and Indigenous communities. For more information, call 307-203-1477 or email madison@hughescf.org

Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.