Casper Salvation Army seeks community support for red kettle campaign

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve been out shopping in the last few weeks, odds are you’ve seen a bell ringer standing next to a Salvation Army red kettle. These volunteers are still out and about, and they need the community’s help.

As of December 21, the Casper Salvation Army is still $25,000 short of their fundraising goal. The red kettle campaign is the non-profits largest fundraiser of the year. Money donated in the red kettles are used in Salvation Army programs across Natrona County, including family support and rental assistance programs, and its community food pantry. The Salvation Army team reminds folks every cent in each kettle counts.

Salvation Army Major Trish Simeroth says, “Then you see those red kettles, that is really the meat of what we do for the year. That money really does stay here in Natrona County, it doesn’t go anywhere else. It really helps your family, your neighbors, the community, find stabilization during this time of year, and throughout the year.”

Bell ringers will be out with their red kettles at stores across Natrona County through Christmas Eve. Folks are also able to donate online.

